West Indies cricket struggles to survive

THE enormous pressure brought to bear on this planet of ours over the past almost two years has affected all facets of life.

Consequently, all sports, including cricket, are struggling for survival. The governance of various cricket administrations worldwide is finding great difficulty to host teams, hence, to reciprocate visits. Tours are being cancelled while players are experiencing extreme challenges in adjusting to lockdowns and quarantines. The quality of play has been affected because of this unwelcome intruder in our lives.

No one is spared, all nations are affected.

Hence, in times like these, we must be kind when we try to understand just what the officials that run the cricket boards have to endure. However, as the old saying articulates, “the show must go on.” In other words, it would not be wise for one to throw in the towel and hope for better times to continue.

Read more at T&T Newsday

0 comments