Harping on removal of West Indies Mens selectors

Say what you like about Roger Harper and his dismissal as the West Indies men’s lead selector after two years and two months in one of the most thankless jobs in regional cricket for the last two decades, I found his interaction with the media, especially when tough questions were asked, to be fascinating.

Disgruntled West Indian fans were on Harper’s case for several months. They became even more miserable when the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman was named in early September, featuring a couple of ageing players, who were in poor form. And when as defending champions West Indies managed only one win in five matches for a painful exit, the faces of fans grew longer and verbal expressions pointed to anger. Yet, Harper, a former West Indies player with credentials of having also coached the team at the turn of 2000 when current CWI president Ricky Skerritt was appointed as the team manager, remained stoic.

