Mathew Nandu, Jaden Carmichael lead Windies U19s to victory

MATTHEW Nandu and Jaden Carmichael delivered with quality performances to propel West Indies Under-19s to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa Under-19s to level the four-match series 1-1 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent, on Tuesday.

The teams are using the series to prepare for the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 14-February 5.

South Africa struggled at the crease posting a modest 103 all out in 31.3 overs.

Michael Copeland struck 24 for the South Africans, but the other batsmen could not handle the Windies bowling attack led by Carmichael.

