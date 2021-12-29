Gayle returns to Barishal for 2022 Bangladesh Premier Leaguec

West Indies T20 batsman Chris Gayle will join Fortune Barishal for the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The 42-year-old will be returning to Barishal having last represented the Rangpur Riders in 2018. The stint will be the left-handers third at the franchise who were called the Barishal Burners when he began taking part in the competition in 2012. Gayle also played for the franchise in 2015 when they were known as the Bulls. He represented the Chittagong Vikings at the 2016 edition.

The veteran batsman will be joined at the franchise by Shakib Al Hasan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and compatriot, pace bowler Alzarri Joseph.

