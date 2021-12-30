Selectors quash Gayle farewell

The T20 International between the West Indies and Ireland on January 16 was being touted as the grand farewell for Jamaica and the West Indies’ most prolific T20 batsman, Christopher ‘Henry’ Gayle, however, that reality will not materialize.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed by sources that the ‘Universe Boss’ will not be picked in the West Indies squad to face the Irish in the lone T20 at Sabina Park at 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 16.

