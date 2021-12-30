'Political' decision to sack Pybus was one of the worst in recent Windies cricket history

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director from Barbados, Calvin Hope, believes the decision to sack the Richard Pybus-led coaching unit just weeks ahead of the 2019 ICC World Cup remains one of the ‘worst decisions made in recent times.’

In 2019, only a few weeks after replacing the Dave Cameron administration, the Ricky Skerritt-led regime controversially decided to sack Pybus and his entire coaching staff, with the ICC tournament less than a month away.

“Here you were, you had just begun to see some green shoots in the performance of a team. It doesn’t matter who was in charge before or anything like that and it was basically a political decision,” he added.

Read more at SportsMax

10 comments