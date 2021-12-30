Regional cricket boards hard-pressed to keep rising talent

For decades, cricketers born in the Caribbean have represented England and the trend has continued in recent years as three players born in Barbados have switched allegiance to England. How can Cricket West Indies (CWI), the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and other stakeholders encourage the region’s talent to play for West Indies?

Jacob Bethell, who has English roots, is the latest cricketer to switch from Barbados to England.

Bethell is the vice-captain of the England Under-19 team for the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 14-February 5.

