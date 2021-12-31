Ireland duo test positive for COVID ahead of WI series

Veteran all-rounder Paul Stirling is one of two Ireland players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are likely to miss the opening matches of the four-match white-ball series against West Indies (WI), starting next month in Jamaica.

The 31-year-old, a right-hander with over 7,000 runs in the white-ball format who also bowls off-spin, returned a positive test, along with fast bowler Shane Getkate, in the final round of testing before the contingent’s scheduled departure for the Caribbean on New Year’s Eve.

