West Indies name squads to face Ireland and England in upcoming white-ball series

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Interim Selection Panel today announced the squads for the upcoming series against Ireland and England. The West Indies will start the new year at Sabina Park, Jamaica as they host Ireland in the three-match CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) Series and a one-off CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) from January 8 to 16. The two-time World Champions will then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval from January 22 to 30.

“We have tried to maintain the general make-up of the squads from the Pakistan Tour before Christmas, with the captain and some senior players coming back in. COVID-19 has also played a part in the final make-up of the squad. The challenges in the next couple of months are getting the young players in both squads to not only improve on their skills but maintain the attitude and desire we saw in Pakistan,” Head Coach Phil Simmons said.

“We do need to start the year on a high. And we know both Ireland and England have very good teams, so we expect a very strong challenge as we look to improve our chances of automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2023 and building the T20 team for the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022.”

The CG Insurance ODI Series between West Indies and Ireland will form part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The current ICC Super League table standings can be found here: https://bit.ly/3BHzwt4

All matches will be available in Ireland and the United Kingdom on BT Sport on its sports channels and across its digital platforms.

SQUADS

CG Insurance ODIs vs Ireland

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Shai Hope (vice-captain)

Shamarh Brooks

Roston Chase

Justin Greaves

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Gudakesh Motie

Jayden Seales

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Devon Thomas

COVID-19 Reserves

Keacy Carty

Sheldon Cottrell

T20Is vs Ireland and England

Kieron Pollard (captain)

Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain)

Fabian Allen (England T20I only)

Darren Bravo (England T20Is only)

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Dominic Drakes

Shai Hope

Akeal Hosein

Jason Holder

Brandon King

Kyle Mayers

Rovman Powell

Romario Shepherd

Odean Smith

Hayden Walsh Jr.

COVID-19 Reserves

Jayden Seales

Alzarri Joseph

Devon Thomas

Evin Lewis and Anderson Phillip are unavailable due to recent COVID-19 positive tests

Fabian Allen has recovered from an ankle injury but is unavailable for the Ireland series due to a COVID-19 positive test

Obed McCoy is unavailable due to rehab on a shin injury

