WINDIES problems run deeper than Roger Harper, insists Toby Radford

Former West Indies batting coach Toby Radford has had his say on the latest happenings in West Indies Cricket. The Welshman was speaking on the Mason & Guest show which aired on the 28th of December.

Radford was also skeptical that the removal of former Chairman of Selectors, Roger Harper, would bring significant change.

“When you fire a selector, is it only the selector, or does he become a bit of a scapegoat for other issues? It’s an easy one to just fire a selector and say, ‘oh the selection was wrong,’ but I think it’s deeper than that. There would have been other people involved in selection, not just the selector who’s gone. There would have been other people involved in the selection [process], as I understand it; and they are still there. It’s been nice and easy to get rid of one and make it look like it’s a clean brush.”

