2021 brings more struggles for regional cricket, JCA stuck in the mud

THE YEAR 2021 was once again dominated by the novel coronavirus, which impacted the world of sports, and cricket was no exception, with the phrases bio-secure bubble, isolation, and quarantine heard constantly as teams tried feverishly to fulfil their packed and hectic International Cricket Council tour schedule.

The West Indies Test side started the year brightly with a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in that country in February, and many felt that the year would be a turning point for the region in the game’s long format.

But not for the first time when talking about West Indies cricket, success did not breed success. A 0-0 drawn series at home against Sri Lanka in March was followed by a demoralising 2-0 series loss, again in the Caribbean, to South Africa in June. Then there was a one-all draw with Pakistan in a keenly contested series in August.

