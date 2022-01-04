Fitness and Windies cricketers

TOBY Radford is the Welshman who was employed by Cricket West Indies some years ago as the coach responsible for supervising the WI Cricket Academy in Barbados. Afterwards, he was made the batting coach of the WI team. He returned to England in 2019 when the new administration of WI cricket, under president Ricky Skerritt, changed the coaching set-up.

Radford has made some serious comments about the fitness of the present WI players and, for what it’s worth, I cannot agree with him more. His bold, positive statements pulled no punches. One of his most potent remarks was “Everybody has got to be treated the same way, tested the same way and whatever the results are, the decision that’s made for A has to be the decision made for B, C, D, E, F and G as well.”

Radford suggests, “At the moment it’s being used however they want to select.”

Then he added, “For testing to be fair, everybody should be in the same place on the same day doing the same test, and you can all see them doing it.

