Simmons focusing on WI inconsistent batting

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Head coach Phil Simmons says West Indies will use the Ireland and England Twenty20 assignments later this month to revamp their batting approach, as the Caribbean side look to rebuild in the wake of a disastrous T20 World Cup last October. West Indies flattered to deceive at the United Arab Emirates showpiece, losing four of their five games to finish one from bottom of their group and missing out on a semi-final spot.

And with several changes made to that World Cup squad, Simmons said much of the focus would now be on rehabilitating the batting in order to achieve larger and more competitive totals. “We’ve always been trying to do things a little bit different and to step up things in the way we bat,” Simmons told reporters.

