Roddy Estwick: Inexperience no excuse for young WINDIES bowling attack ahead of Ireland ODI series

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A contingent of the West Indies white-ball team arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday evening, where the Caribbean side will host Ireland in three One-Day Internationals (ODI) and a one-off T20 International (T20I), beginning on Saturday.

West Indies Bowling Coach, Roddy Estwick, in speaking to members of the media (Television Jamaica) expressed the collective objective of this largely inexperienced bowling unit, for this series and beyond.

“We’re obviously building towards the 2023 World Cup. So, it’s an opportunity for people to stake their claim,” he stated.

“We’ve played Ireland before [and] they are a very good side, so we know that we’ve got our work cut out. But once we can stay disciplined and execute our skills properly, we should be okay.”

