New Senior Mens Selection Panel to be Assembled by February  Dr. Kishore Shallow

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice-President, Dr. Kishore Shallow on Tuesday, revealed that a new Senior Men’s Selection Panel will be in place by February.

CWI announced in December that it would commence recruitment for a new Selection Panel for the Senior Men’s team, opting against renewing the contracts of Lead Selector, Roger Harper and fellow Selector, Miles Bascombe.

“[The process] has started and it may be the case of one Selector being appointed before the other, but at least by early February, we’re going to have the full panel in place,” he said.

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments