Ireland lose to Jamaica Scorpions by five wickets in warm-up match

Ireland lost by five wickets to Jamaica Scorpions in a warm-up match for their forthcoming three-match ODI series with the West Indies at Sabina Park.

George Dockrell top-scored with 82 as Ireland were all out for 234 with nine balls of their 50 overs remaining.

Nicholson Gordon finished with bowling figures of 5-34 for Scorpions.

Jamaica replied with 235-5 off 38.4 overs, former West Indian captain Rovman Powell contributing 82 not out and Josh Little taking 3-21.

