USA Women Under-19 team to play Windwards in inaugural international tour

CALIFORNIA, USA (CMC) — The United States' Women's Under-19 team will travel to the Caribbean to play their first international tour with a four-match Twenty20 (T20) series later this month, USA Cricket has announced.

USA Cricket said in a release that in partnership with both the Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB) and the St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Cricket Association, the tour is part of the wider long-term strategic partnership that it has with Cricket West Indies (CWI).

WICB President Dr Kishore Shallow said the tour represents a shared vision of both USA Cricket and WICB to offer more development opportunities for female cricketers.

“We are grateful for the initiative and cooperation of USA Cricket to execute what I anticipate to be a fantastic series of competitive cricket,” he said.

