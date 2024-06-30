THE MOST HON. DR. DESMOND HAYNES APPOINTED BY CRICKET WEST INDIES AS NEW LEAD SELECTOR

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announces the appointment of legendary former West Indies opening batter, the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes, as the Lead Selector of the West Indies Senior Men’s Team.

Along with his most outstanding cricket credentials, Dr. Haynes was recently honored by the University of the West Indies with an Honorary Doctorate Degree and is a former Senator in the Parliament of Barbados. He was confirmed as the new Men’s Team Lead Selector during a meeting of the CWI Board of Directors earlier today.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt, said: “I am delighted to confirm that the Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes has agreed to re-join the CWI cricket system as the Lead Selector. His cricket knowledge and experience are second to none, and I am confident that Desmond is the right man for the right job, at the right time.”

President Skerritt added: “On behalf of our Board of Directors and all stakeholders, I wish Desmond every success as he commences his important Lead role, which starts immediately. I want to also take this opportunity to thank Roger Harper and Miles Bascombe for their commitment and integrity whilst they served on the Panel over the past two years.”

The Most Hon. Dr. Desmond Haynes stated: “I would like to thank President Skerritt and the CWI Board of Directors for giving me the opportunity to serve West Indies cricket once again. Being a Selector is a thankless task, but a critical role in our cricket system and I am honoured to be appointed. I have always indicated that I would assist West Indies cricket in any way possible and I see this as an opportunity to do just that. I pledge to carry out my duties in a fair and professional manner.”

The Most Hon. Dr. Haynes will lead the West Indies Men’s Selection Panel until June 30 2024, a period that includes four ICC Global Events, two T20 World Cups (2022 & 2024), the Cricket World Cup (2023) and the World Test Championship Final (2023).

