CWI names squad for West Indies Womens camp in Barbados

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced a squad of 23 players for a medical and fitness camp in Barbados, from January 9 to 14, ahead of departure for the four-match One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa Women in Johannesburg.

The camp sees the return of veteran leg-spinner Afy Fletcher, following her year-long maternity leave. Teenagers Zaida James and Jannellia Glasgow have again been included in a senior West Indies Women’s camp. Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi and Shawnisha Hector have all been ruled out by the CWI Medical Panel for medical reasons.

CWI’s Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said: “The players will undergo medical and physical testing before the final squad of 18 are selected to travel. It is good to have Afy Fletcher back into the setup. Unfortunately, three players, Britney Cooper, Shabika Gajnabi and Shawnisha Hector have been ruled out of selection consideration for medical reasons.”

She added: “What is very promising for us at CWI is the inclusion of teenagers Jannellia Glasgow and Zaida James. They’ve been a part of the senior team camps before and also played in the first-ever West Indies Women’s A-Team home series against Pakistan Women last year. Their inclusion is a continued step in the developmental pathways we have established to grow women’s cricket in the region.”

The selection of the final 18 players who will travel to South Africa will be announced at the conclusion of the camp.

The series will feature two-day matches and two day/night matches under lights. The day matches start at 10am local time (4am Eastern Caribbean/3am Jamaica) and the day/nighters at 2 pm local time (8 am Eastern Caribbean/7 am Jamaica).

​

MATCH SCHEDULE (all matches at Imperial Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg)

Day matches start 10 am local time (4 am Eastern Caribbean/3 am Jamaica)

Day/night matches start 2 pm local time (8 am Eastern Caribbean/7 am Jamaica)

Tuesday, January 25: warm-up match – vs South Africa XI (day)

Friday, January 28: 1st ODI (day/night)

Monday, January 31: 2nd ODI (day)

Thursday, February 3: 3rd ODI (day/night)

​Sunday, February 6: 4th ODI (day)

West Indies Women’s Full Squad for Medical and Fitness Camp

Aaliyah Alleyne Reniece Boyce​ Shemaine Campbelle​ Shamilia Connell​ Deandra Dottin​ Afy Fletcher Cherry-Ann Fraser Jannillea Glasgow​ Sheneta Grimmond​ Chinelle Henry​ Zaida James​ Qiana Joseph​ Kycia Knight​ Kyshona Knight​ Mandy Mangru​ Hayley Matthews​ Anisa Mohammed Chedean Nation Karishma Ramharack Kaysia Schultz Shakera Selman​ Stafanie Taylor​ Rashada Williams

0 comments