Pollard credits bowlers as WINDIES take series lead at Sabina

With all of three debutants in their line-up, the West Indies were inserted by Ireland at Sabina Park. Justin Greaves, in his first One Day International (ODI), had a debut to forget, falling in the 6th over for a 24-ball 7. Yet, a 51-run partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope had the West Indies making steady progress, before both were caught in consecutive overs. And with Roston Chase following suit 3 runs later, the hosts suddenly found themselves 62 for 4.

The Caribbean side would again stage a fightback, as skipper Kieron Pollard (69) joined another debutant, Shamrah Brooks (93), at the crease, setting up WINDIES for a big finish, with a 155-run 5th wicket partnership. Unfortunately, the remaining 6 wickets fell for just 52 runs.

Pollard on Ireland at 165 for 1:

“At that particular time, I had to go to my best bowlers on the day. Akeal Hosein was brilliant. Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph did well. Actually, I miscalculated, I thought Alzarri was finished and when he ran past, he said, “Skip, last one.” And I said, “No, come now.” But at that [point], I needed to get my main bowlers in to strike to get a wicket or dry up the runs a bit. And then to put them on the back foot, and that’s exactly what happened: they lost a couple of wickets.”

Read more at MostlyCricket

3 comments