Johnny Grave proud of West Indies endeavours in 2021, says the organization has grown culturally

Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO, Johnny Grave has expressed pride in the organization’s work through a difficult 2021 season.

“I’m extremely proud of the work that the staff–everyone has done to navigate through all these challenges. It’s been an intensely difficult period,” he said.

Grave, who was speaking on the Mason & Guest show, which aired on January 5th, believes fans have underestimated what it’s taken to organize West Indies’ affairs amidst COVID-19.

“I don’t think fans, or people within the Caribbean, will have an understanding of quite the level of complexity and challenges that we’ve had to deal with on a daily basis.”

