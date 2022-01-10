CWI backtracks, promises access for remainder of Windies versus Ireland series in Jamaica

JAMAICA'S Ministry of Sport and the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) says a “misunderstanding” led to print media being barred from entering Sabina Park for the opening One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Ireland on Saturday.

On the eve of the first ODI, Dominic Warne, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) commercial, marketing and communications director, told the Jamaica Observer that “no media or fans [will be] allowed” access to the match venue as part of steps “to manage the risk of” the novel coronavirus's spread.

His comments had come in the wake of the Government of Jamaica's (GOJ's) denial of the request to have a limited number of vaccinated spectators enter Sabina Park for the three-match ODI series and one-off Twenty20 (T20) International.

