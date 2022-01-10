Windies U-19s suffer heavy defeat to India in World Cup warm-up

The West Indies U19s did not have the best showing ahead of the start of the ICC Under-19 50-over World Cup after suffering a heavy 108 loss to India U19s team in their first official warm-up match on Sunday.

After being set a challenging target of 279 to win, the young Windies struggled to 170 all out in just 43 overs. The team got off to a solid enough start when openers Matthew Nandu and Shaqkere Parris put on 30 in the opening overs. Parris was, however, the first to go after being dismissed by fast bowler Garv Sangwan. The other batters, unfortunately, followed in quick succession, with Teddy Bishop being dismissed ten balls later, and Sangwan going lbw with the score on 35.

Nandu managed another 30 with Jordan Johnson (10) before falling to the spin of Manav Parakh in the 18th over, with the total at 65 for three.

