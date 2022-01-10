Windies batsman Brooks says narrowly missing out on century part of learning curve

Windies middle-order batsman, Shamarh Brooks, admits it was a crushing blow to narrowly miss out on a debut ODI century but insists it is just part of a learning curve.

Brooks put on a solid performance that proved the backbone of a close 24-run win in the opening match of the series on Sunday.

“Word can’t express (how disappointing it was) but at the end of the day it was still my first game and I’m still happy with the score that I got. It’s just unfortunate to miss out on triple figures,” Brooks said.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments