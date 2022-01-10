Bravo to join Gayle at Fortune Barishal for BPL

Veteran all-rounder Dwyane Bravo will join fellow West Indian Chris Gayle at Fortune Barishal for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) after replacing Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka.

Gunathilaka was forced to pull out of the tournament after he failed to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

In addition to Gayle, who will be playing for the franchise for the third time, the franchise has also added another two Caribbean players. Pace bowlers Alzarri Joseph and Obed Mccoy will also be joining the team.

