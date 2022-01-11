CWI strikes new broadcast partnership with ESPN for 2022 season

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has entered a new broadcast partnership for the region with ESPN that will allow more Caribbean fans than ever to have the chance to access live coverage of the West Indies home international matches.

Under the partnership, ESPN and its Caribbean networks is the exclusive broadcast partner for all West Indies live home international and regional cricket for the 2022 season.

Fans across the region will be able to see West Indies' home internationals live and exclusively on ESPN Caribbean and the ESPN app.

“We are delighted to grow our partnership with ESPN to include our home Internationals in the Caribbean, bringing the region’s favourite sports team, the West Indies, into millions of homes and mobile devices. This new addition to our long-standing partnership with the world’s pre-eminent sports broadcaster is providing greater access to more live West Indies international and regional cricket than ever before to fans across the region,” said CEO of CWI Johnny Grave.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments