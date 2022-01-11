There is a certain decency that is required, Calvin Hope comes under fire for comments aimed at Skerritt administration

Calvin Hope, Cricket West Indies (CWI) Director from Barbados, has come under fire for recent comments he made aimed at CWI President, Ricky Skerrit, and his administration.

Hope, who was speaking on the Mason & Guest radio talk show on the 28th of December 2021, questioned several decisions taken by the President Skerritt-led administration, including the removal of the Richard Pybus-led coaching staff in 2019.

Now, a week later, Tony Marshall, former President of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and former Director of CWI, speaking on the same show on January 4th, has expressed his displeasure at Hope’s approach.

“I’m sorry to say, I did not like it. He spoke very strongly against the President and he’s a member of the board,” Marshall began.

