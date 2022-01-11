Hayley Matthews speaks 2021 & coach Courtney Walsh moulding the West Indies Womens team

2021 was a year to remember for West Indies Women’s all-rounder Hayley Matthews; from finishing the inaugural season of The Hundred as the 5th highest runs-scorer to being named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for November.

“[2021 was] obviously a pretty big and exciting year for me. I got the challenge of trying different batting positions throughout the season and I think whenever the challenge came, I was able to [slot in] pretty well and do what was necessary for the team,” she told the Mason & Guest talk show.

“The most exciting part was definitely how my bowling went. I exceeded what I would have expected, so I am pretty happy with that.”

