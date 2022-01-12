Drakes at helm of Barbados Pride
Wed, Jan 12, '22
Former West Indies Women’s head coach, Vasbert Drakes, has been appointed head coach of Barbados Pride for the upcoming Regional Four-Day Championship in February.
The 52-year-old former Test all-rounder replaces Emerson Trotman who spearheaded Pride’s capture of the 2019-20 first class title – the last championship to be staged since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Dexter Toppin, a former Barbados seamer, led Pride during last year’s Super50 when the perennial champions lost four of their five matches to finish one from bottom of the six-team table in Antigua.
Drakes, who played 12 Tests and 34 One-Day Internationals between 1995 and 2004, spent two years in charge of West Indies Women after replacing Sherwin Campbell in 2015.
