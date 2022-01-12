Drakes at helm of Barbados Pride

Former West Indies Women’s head coach, Vasbert Drakes, has been appointed head coach of Barbados Pride for the upcoming Regional Four-Day Championship in February.

The 52-year-old former Test all-rounder replaces Emerson Trotman who spearheaded Pride’s capture of the 2019-20 first class title – the last championship to be staged since the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Dexter Toppin, a former Barbados seamer, led Pride during last year’s Super50 when the perennial champions lost four of their five matches to finish one from bottom of the six-team table in Antigua.

Drakes, who played 12 Tests and 34 One-Day Internationals between 1995 and 2004, spent two years in charge of West Indies Women after replacing Sherwin Campbell in 2015.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments