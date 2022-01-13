Hetmyer sets sights on return to Test cricket

In a recent interview with Cricnation592’s Cricket Show, West Indies batsman, Shimron Hetmyer shared his desire to return to Test match cricket.

“For the past few years, I wasn’t a part of red-ball cricket, so I’m just trying to get back [into the team,” he said.

The Guyanese, who last featured in a Test match for the West Indies back in 2019, also revealed a change in approach as he eyes success this time around.

“As it is, I’m just trying to do as much running [between the wickets] as I possibly can. [I am] trying to accumulate [runs] and stay at the crease as long as possible.”

