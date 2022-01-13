There is no excuse, Pollard says WINDIES batsmen must take stock

The rescheduled 2nd One Day International (ODI) between the West Indies and Ireland gave the Irish a chance to get back into the three-match series, which they trailed one-nil, following a 24-run defeat on Saturday. And in an effort to do just that, the visitors won the toss and inserted Pollard’s men.

West Indies’ struggles in the powerplay continued, as the Caribbean side was limited to just 3.90 rpo inside the first 10 overs while losing the wicket of Shai Hope. And there would be no injection of momentum where the West Indian innings was concerned; and from that slip, the West Indies slid—losing the next 6 wickets for 105 runs.

West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard spoke after the game:

“As I said when we won the first game, throughout the tournament, the toss is going to be a massive factor. Obviously, there is a lot of moisture here, with a lot of grass on the track. So, as I said before: our techniques will be tested. And two games out of two, we have found ourselves [three or four] wickets down inside the first 20 overs."

