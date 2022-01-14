Former West Indies coach Ottis Gibson leaves Bangladesh role to join PSL side Multan Sultans

Former West Indies head coach, Ottis Gibson, has decided not to renew his contract as Bangladesh’s fast-bowling coach.

The 52-year-old completed his two-year contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) this month and is set to join Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans for the start of their campaign on January 27.

BCB’s cricket operations committee chairman, Jalal Yunus, spoke about the situation in an interview with ESPNcricinfo.

Gibson, who played two tests and 15 ODIs for the West Indies between 1995 and 1999, joined Bangladesh in January 2020, replacing former South African fast-bowler Charl Langeveldt.

