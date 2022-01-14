West Indies Under-19s slump to 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in tournament-opener

The West Indies U-19s had a less than ideal start to their 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup campaign, as the Rising Stars went down by 6 wickets to Australia in their tournament-opener at Providence on Friday afternoon.

The Caribbean side won the toss and elected to bat, stumbling to 12 for 3 inside the powerplay, as Matthew Nadu, Teddy Bishop and Shaqkere Parris were all sent back in the pavilion having made single-digit—if any—contributions.

The pair of captain Ackeem Auguste and Rivaldo Clarke set about the WINDIES recovery, worrying the Australians for 16.3 overs in a 95-run partnership. But when Clarke (37) was caught a mid-off in the 22nd over, it triggered a middle-order collapse, and the West Indies would lose three wickets for their next five runs, including Auguste for 57.

The only other innings of significance came from McKenny Clarke (29), who hit three sumptuous sixes in the 38th over, in an attempt to stage a lower-order fightback. Australia, however, had other plans, and the hosts’ innings came to an end in the 41st over, with just 169 runs to show for their efforts.

