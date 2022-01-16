Holistic approach needed to take WINDIES cricket forward, Pollard honest in his review as West Indies lose ODI series to Ireland

The West Indies went down by 2 wickets to Ireland on Sunday evening at Sabina Park, as the visitors completed the comeback, in recording a 2-1 series victory, walking away with 20 of the available 30 ICC Super League points.

For the third time in as many games, Ireland won the toss and elected to field. And with more intent than ever before, Shai Hope gave WINDIES their best start of the series. The Barbadian raced to his fastest ever One Day-International (ODI) half-century, bringing up the feat in just 37 deliveries, consequently hauling his team to their highest powerplay score of the series: 74 without loss at the end of 10 overs.

West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard had some strong words following the series loss:

“And yes, we are the face as we play on the field, but there is a holistic approach [that is needed] in order for this thing to move forward. It’s not just us. We can take responsibility for performances on the field, but throughout the region, some of the mediocrity that’s coming out, we tend to praise that. I might get in a lot of trouble for saying what I said, but that is the honest truth."

