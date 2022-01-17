Walsh pleased with players' performance at camp ahead of South Africa tour

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — As West Indies Women head into their ODI series against South Africa Women, Head Coach Courtney Walsh says they Caribbean women have started the year with great energy and he was pleased with what he saw at the just-ended Cricket West Indies (CWI) medical and fitness camp.

Walsh said he was impressed with what he saw when a squad of the region's best players was in Barbados for the weeklong camp in preparation for the tour to South Africa and the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“The medical and fitness screening have given us an idea of where the players are and now we know what our plans are to proceed in our preparations for those selected,” he said, adding that the camp was for the players to reintegrate as a group after the Christmas break."

