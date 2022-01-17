WINDIES U19s bounce back with 7-wicket win over Scotland in World Cup action

The West Indies U-19s, on Monday afternoon, bounced back from their opening-day defeat to Australia with a 7-wicket victory over Scotland. Following Ackeem Auguste’s absence due to illness, stand-in captain, Giovonte Depeiza won the toss and chose to field. Yet, despite losing the early wicket of Charlie Tear, Scotland were able to bat themselves into a position of semi-recovery.

The Caribbean youngsters, however, had the perfect response, with two wickets in two balls. The Scots were toppled from 29/1 to 29/3. And when Scotland opener, Oliver Davidson, though he found a partner in Jack Jarvis, the latter gifted a catch to the deep midwicket fielder, handing Anderson Mahase his first wicket of the morning.

