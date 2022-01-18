Butcher calls for a cricket overhaul

West Indies cricket needs an overhaul, says former Barbados and England cricketer Roland Butcher, after the regional side was stunned 2-1 by Ireland who came from behind to win the series this past weekend.

Describing it as a bad loss especially on home soil against a team who has only managed in the history of cricket to pick up series wins against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan, Butcher said this is not a good sign for the Caribbean side who are preparing for the International Cricket Council’s T20 World Cup scheduled for later this year in Australia.

