A player is his own best coach

I watched the first cricket game of the Under-19 World Cup between the West Indies and Australia in the Guyana Stadium at Providence. The TV coverage on ESPN was excellent.

The main problem with television viewing is the limited vision of fieldsmen’s positions. However, the fundamentals are there for one’s enjoyment of viewing; like the bowler’s line and length, the movement of the ball through the air and off the pitch, and, of course, the replays, which beats back looking on from a distance.

I expect in the modern-day game coaches would be comfortable to know that they have the benefit of TV repetition to fault players’ proficiency, whether it be batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers or fieldsmen. In addition, they also have the use of a cricket data analyst attached to their team.

