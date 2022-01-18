Logistics, Dr. Kishore Shallow reveals the cause for tape-wearing West Indies players

Cricket West Indies (CWI) Vice President, Dr. Kishore Shallow has revealed that “logistics” is the reason behind West Indies players wearing tape to mask former team sponsor, Sandals Resorts International’s logo on their jerseys during International matches.

Referring to the challenges faced by the current manufactures of West Indies’ gears, Dr. Shallow said:

“[It is] just logistics. They (Castore) are based in England and there have been challenges [with the shipments], even at the World Cup [and] it’s still persisting.”

“It’s something that our executive staff has to get on top of, sooner rather than later because I hate to see it, to be honest.”

