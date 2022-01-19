Haynes, Sarwan should be helping with batting

West Indies’ batting failures in their One-Day International series against Ireland should prompt changes in the coaching staff, according to one former selector.

In those matches, the Windies failed to bat out their full 50 overs and in the second and third ODIs they mustered totals of 229 and 212 respectively. And according to former Trinidad and Tobago Red Force chairman of selectors Tony Gray, batting coach Monty Desai must take responsibility.

“You have to fire the batting coach because he has not been doing a good job at all,” Gray told the Express yesterday. “What we have seen is some batsmen coming into the game and they are depreciating in talent and confidence. They are developing poor habits. Read more at Barbados Today

