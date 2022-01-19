Yorkshire appoint Ottis Gibson as head coach on three-year deal

Yorkshire have appointed former West Indies all-rounder and coach Ottis Gibson on a three-year deal.

The 52-year-old takes charge following the departure of Andrew Gale and the rest of the coaching staff late last year, which came after an investigation into claims made by Azeem Rafiq.

"I'm extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach," he said.

"This is one of the most prestigious roles in English County Cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward. I've spoken at length with Goughy [Darren Gough] about the direction the club is heading in and I'm excited to be a part of that future."

