Fazeer Mohammed insists dropping players will not solve West Indies state of crisis, says Phil Simmons job should be reviewed

Following West Indies’ historic defeat to Ireland in their three-match One-Day International series, Caribbean cricket commentator and analyst, Fazeer Mohammed says it’s been a long time coming, but simply rotating players will not lift WINDIES out of this new low.

Speaking on the SportsMax Zone, earlier this week, the Trinidadian stated:

“This batting problem has been going on for more than two years. Maybe it looks worse now that we’ve actually lost a bilateral series to Ireland, given the fact that 3 years ago, ahead of the 2019 World Cup, we breezed past Ireland in three ODIs.”

Read more at MostlyCricket

2 comments