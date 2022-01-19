Fazeer Mohammed insists dropping players will not solve West Indies state of crisis, says Phil Simmons job should be reviewed
Wed, Jan 19, '22
Following West Indies’ historic defeat to Ireland in their three-match One-Day International series, Caribbean cricket commentator and analyst, Fazeer Mohammed says it’s been a long time coming, but simply rotating players will not lift WINDIES out of this new low.
Speaking on the SportsMax Zone, earlier this week, the Trinidadian stated:
“This batting problem has been going on for more than two years. Maybe it looks worse now that we’ve actually lost a bilateral series to Ireland, given the fact that 3 years ago, ahead of the 2019 World Cup, we breezed past Ireland in three ODIs.”
