'I play my best cricket when I keep it simple' - King

West Indies opener, Brandon King, is looking to keep things simple on his return to international cricket after recently returning to the team.

King was named as part of the Windies T20 squad who will play against England in the upcoming five-match series. The batsman looked in solid form after returning to the team against Pakistan last month, after more than a year away from the team. He scored 111 runs in three matches, with an average of 37 and a high score of 67.

“For me mentally, I play my best cricket when I am keeping things simple out there while I am batting. I just try and play the situation as it is and that has really helped me to do better out there,” King said of his form since returning to the team.

