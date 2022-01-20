Simmons says T20 squad better equipped to face England in inaugural series

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The West Indies Twenty20 International (T20I) squad that will face England in the first Betway Series starting this weekend is expected to perform more creditably than the T20 World Cup team once players execute according to the game plan.

Speaking on Tuesday at the first press conference ahead of the five-match series at Kensington Oval, Head Coach Phil Simmons said it may not be as difficult to overcome England as some may think.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors made changes to the T20 squad, including some uncapped players in the team, following the poor performance at the ICC T20 World Cup late last year.

“In Pakistan, yes we lost the three games but there was a lot more energy, a lot more enthusiasm and that's the group that's coming into this series here against England,” he told journalists.

