West Indies to continue T20 rebuild against England at Kensington Oval

Seven days after their 2-1 One-Day International (ODI) series defeat to Ireland, the West Indies return to action for a five-match T20I series against the visiting English. The series, which is set to be contested at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, will bowl off West Indies’ preparations for the eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to be hosted in Australia later this year.

The contest will feature the return of Kieron Pollard to the T20I squad, as the skipper missed out on WINDIES’ three-nil series defeat to Pakistan due to injury. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side will also welcome the return of several other players; including the likes of Fabian Allen—from injury—and Hayden Walsh Jr., to stand in the spin department. A department which should be led by Akeal Hosein, who comes into this contest with figures of 1/19 & 1/16 from his last T20I series.

Read more at MostlyCricket

0 comments