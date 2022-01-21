Simmons unbothered by sack talk

Phil Simmons is not worried about his job as West Indies head coach, despite the team’s recent losses.

On the heels of the side’s 2-1 shock loss to minnows Ireland in their One-Day International (ODI) series that ended on Sunday in Karachi, Simmons said he was focused on seeing the players improve, and not about whether he could lose his pick.

“If I start worrying about my job then I have problems. I am worrying about the success of the team, I am worrying about how we get players to play their roles, and in playing their roles get the team to be successful, and that’s all I’m concerned about,” he said as he spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s start of the five-match Betway International Series against England.

