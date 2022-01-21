Smith looking to play Russell-like role for West Indies

Rookie West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith will have some big shoes to fill for the West Indies T20 side when they take on England in the first of five matches in Barbados this weekend.

While Smith says he wants to put his stamp on the team and international cricket, the burly right-hander knows he will have his work cut out for him with tough assignments ahead.

“Andre Russell’s shoes are hard to fit in, but I am working on my game and, hopefully in the future, my reputation will be built up to a standard of his,” says Smith.

