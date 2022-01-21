Tony Gray: Sacking Pollard would only put WINDIES in bigger mess

Former West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler, Anthony ‘Tony’ Gray insists that while West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons, and white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard’s outputs should be assessed, they do not have the necessary tools at their disposal to lead the West Indies to success in International cricket.

“CWI must review the performance levels of Phil Simmons and also Kieron Pollard,” Gray said.

“[But] Pollard doesn’t have the tools to work with; he has a lot of young players, inexperienced players, coming into the one-day game.”

