West Indies U19s World Cup Super League quest comes to a close with 3-wicket loss to Sri Lanka

The West Indies U-19s would have been eyeing a place in the Super League stages of the U-19 World Cup when Sri Lanka U-19s won the toss and chose to field on Friday in Basseterre. And the Caribbean opening pair was able to put on 20 for the first wicket before Matthew Nandu was trapped in front in the 6th over.

Shaqkere Parris then followed his fellow opener back to the pavilion just 14 runs later, bringing Kevin Wickham and Teddy Bishop together at the crease. And in a recovery effort, the two put on 68 runs for the 3rd wicket. One half-century partnership followed another, as Wickham (56) then teamed up with Jordan Johnson (47), this time for 58 runs.

And when the West Indies lost three wickets for eight runs, to slip from 194/4 to 202/7, Rivaldo Clarke and McKenny Clarke ensured the Caribbean side got to the 250-mark, upping the tempo with an 18-ball 46-run stand, which produced 4 sixes and 2 fours.

