Were sticking together, Pollard praises WINDIES mentality as Holder impresses at Kensington once more

The West Indies went into Saturday’s T20I against the best team in the world, in England, under immense pressure. This, following the Caribbean side’s defeat to Ireland in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, a first-ever ODI series win for the Irish over the West Indies.

And it wouldn’t have helped the dread accompanying the approach of this series, that the last time the two teams met was when England embarrassed the West Indies to the tune of 55 all-out at the 2021 T20 World Cup. But the West Indies had other plans with the sun on its journey down, on Saturday evening in Barbados.

And Sheldon Cottrell delivered an opening over that would set the template for the innings after Kieron Pollard won the toss and threw him the new-ball.

Dot, dot, dot, dot. Smacked through mid-wicket for SIX! Then, BOOM! Cottrell swings it, Jason Roy misses it, and the stumps are disrupted.

